Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan has been engaging with a number of vaccine makers, health minister Faisal Sultan said over the weekend, adding that the country could get "in the range of tens of millions" of vaccine doses under an agreement with China's Cansino Biologics Inc. The vaccine company's Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 candidate is nearing completion of Phase III clinical trials in Pakistan.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 02:08 IST
Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said, two days after AstraZeneca's vaccine developed with Oxford University received a similar authorization. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm), had been given emergency use approval (EUA).

Pakistan's health ministry has said the country was in process of speaking to different vaccine makers. "The two COVID-19 vaccines have been granted EUA with certain conditions," a DRAP's spokesman said, adding that both vaccines have been evaluated for their safety and quality.

The authorization will be reviewed on quarterly basis for further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality, the spokesman said. Pakistan has been engaging with a number of vaccine makers, health minister Faisal Sultan said over the weekend, adding that the country could get "in the range of tens of millions" of vaccine doses under an agreement with China's Cansino Biologics Inc.

The vaccine company's Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 candidate is nearing completion of Phase III clinical trials in Pakistan. The preliminary results of the Cansino vaccine may come in by mid-February, Sultan said. However, Pakistan has yet to place an order to procure any vaccine.

The minister said Pakistan planned to cover vaccines for the majority of the population for free, adding that private companies could also be allowed to import and sell vaccines once supply was available to an authorized company. Pakistan reported 1,920 new coronavirus infections and 46 deaths on Monday, taking the total number of cases to more than 521,212 with fatalities approaching 11,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny calls for street protests after being jailed

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician. The United Nation...

Yellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to run the Treasury Department, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must act big with its next coronavirus relief package.Biden, who will be sworn into ...

Mexico aims to make up for Pfizer vaccine shortfall with others

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the government aimed to compensate for a reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc with those from other providers.The World Health Organization WHO said o...

Health News Roundup: Norway says advice on use of Pfizer vaccine is unchanged; Spain's new coronavirus cases hit 84,287 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in WuhanThe United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization WHO to interview care gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021