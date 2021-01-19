Left Menu
PM Modi condoles demise of Dr V Shanta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Dr V Shanta (93), senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, who passed away in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 10:02 IST
Dr V Shanta, senior oncologist (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Dr V Shanta (93), senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute, who passed away in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister said Dr Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care.

"Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top-quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta's demise. Om Shanti," Prime Minister tweeted. The veteran oncologist was admitted to a private hospital in the city last night after she complained of chest pain.

Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy. The Padma Shri (1986) and Padma Bhushan (2006) awarded doctor was renowned for her efforts towards making quality and affordable cancer treatment accessible to all patients. She was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Ramon Magsaysay awards.

Dr Shanta was the Chairman and Executive Chairman of the Cancer Institute (WIA) Chennai. "Her entire medical life over 50 years has been dedicated to the mission of organising care of Cancer patients, the study of the disease, its prevention and control, the generation of specialists and scientists in different aspects of Oncologic Sciences," the Adyar Cancer Institute said.

The senior oncologist played an important role along with Dr. Krishnamurthi in the development of the Cancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a major comprehensive Cancer Centre of national and international stature.

