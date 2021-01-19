Left Menu
Palestinians due to receive first batch of Russian vaccine on Tuesday, Israel says

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is scheduled to receive on Tuesday a first shipment of 5,000 units of the main Russian COVID-19 vaccine known as Sputnik V, an Israeli official said.

The shipment is due to be brought by a PA delegate into the occupied West Bank through Jordan, the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the import had been approved by Israel's health ministry. The PA health minister last week issued "emergency approval" for administering Sputnik in areas where the Palestinians exercise limited self-rule.

