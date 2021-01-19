Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's rising cases give pandemic hospital a second chance

Thats a little space there for somebody else to get another chance. As a surge of infections is once again putting Spains public health system against the ropes, the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital that employs Pujol, a project seen by many as an extravagant vanity enterprise, is getting a fresh opportunity to prove its usefulness.Named after the 19th-century Spanish nurse who took smallpox vaccination across the Atlantic Ocean, the facility was built in 100 days at a cost of 130 million euros USD 157 million, more than twice the original budget.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:04 IST
Spain's rising cases give pandemic hospital a second chance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As soon as the lifeless body is silently pushed away on a stretcher, a cleaning battalion moves into the intensive care box. In a matter of minutes, the bed where the 72-year-old woman fought for over two weeks for another breath gets rubbed clean, the walls of glass isolating it disinfected with a squeegee.

There is little time to reflect on what has just happened, as death gives way to the possibility of saving another life.

"Our biggest source of joy is obviously emptying a bed, but because somebody is discharged and not because they have passed away," said Ignacio Pujol, the head of this Madrid ICU. "That's a little space there for somebody else to get another chance." As a surge of infections is once again putting Spain's public health system against the ropes, the Nurse Isabel Zendal Hospital that employs Pujol, a project seen by many as an extravagant vanity enterprise, is getting a fresh opportunity to prove its usefulness.

Named after the 19th-century Spanish nurse who took smallpox vaccination across the Atlantic Ocean, the facility was built in 100 days at a cost of 130 million euros (USD 157 million), more than twice the original budget. It boasts three pavilions and support buildings over an area the size of 10 soccer fields, looking somewhere between a small airport terminal and an industrial warehouse, with ventilation air ducts, medical beds and state-of-the-art equipment. The original project was for 1,000 beds, of which roughly half have been installed so far.

The Zendal opened to a roar of competing fanfare and criticism on Dec 1, just as Spain seemed to dampen a post-summer surge of coronavirus infections. By mid-December, it had only received a handful of patients.

But Spain on Monday recorded over 84,000 new COVID-19 infections, the highest increase over a single weekend since the pandemic began. The country's overall tally is heading to 2.5 million cases with 53,000 confirmed virus deaths, although excess mortality statistics add over 30,000 deaths to that.

As the curve of contagion steepened after Christmas and New Year's, the Zendal has gotten busy. On Monday, 392 patients were being treated, more than in any other hospital in the region of 6.6 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic increasing disparities, social fragmentation; threatening economy, geopolitical stability: WEF study

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed millions of lives, it is also increasing disparities and social fragmentation, while it will threaten the economy in the next 3-5 years and will weaken geopolitical stability over the next 5-10 yea...

Numeric expands product portfolio to augment its growth in 3 phase UPS

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 19 ANINewsVoir Numeric, the leading UPS manufacturer and power quality solution provider in India, today announced the launch of the award winning 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD. The product is designed to m...

COVID-19 forces delay of no-confidence vote in Slovenia gov't

Slovenias leftist opposition decided on Tuesday to drop temporarily a no-confidence motion against the centre-right government as some deputies would not be able to participate in the vote because of COVID-19 infections. The leader of the P...

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin

The president of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, Dr Dayanand Sagar on Tuesday raised concern over the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. In a video message, he said, Central government has approved COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, and Cov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021