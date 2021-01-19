Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southernregion at 5.10 PM.

MDS3 TL-VACCINE-BHARAT BIOTECHPeople with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoidCovaxin, says Bharat Biotech Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech's fact sheet on COVID-19vaccine Covaxin, has advised pregnant or breastfeeding women,besides people with high fever or bleeding disorders, not totake the antidote.

MDS8KL-VIRUS-LASKHADWEEPCOVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands Kochi: The number of COVID-19 cases soared to 14 inLakshadweep islands, which remained insulated from the attackof deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak of thepandemic in the country nearly a year ago.

MDS9 TN-LD SHANTA Colossus of cancer care, Dr Shanta dies of heart attack;TN govt announces police honours for funeral Chennai: Chairperson of the Cancer Institute here, Dr VShanta, noted for her outstanding contribution to cancer carefor over half a century died of heart attack early.

MES1 TN-COUNTRY GUN-MAN KILLED Man killed as country-made gun goes off Coimbatore: A 37-year-old man was killed when a country-made gun went off while his friend was loading it, policesaid.

MES4 PD-CM-DHARNA CM, ministerial colleagues stage dharna against 'denial'of permission to meet Minister on stir Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy andhis ministerial colleagues staged a dharna here, protesting'denial' of permission to meet Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,who has been on an indefinite stir against Lt Governor KiranBedi over alleged non-clearance of certain project files.

