Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:15 IST
Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI): Highlights from the Southernregion at 5.10 PM.

MDS3 TL-VACCINE-BHARAT BIOTECHPeople with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoidCovaxin, says Bharat Biotech Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech's fact sheet on COVID-19vaccine Covaxin, has advised pregnant or breastfeeding women,besides people with high fever or bleeding disorders, not totake the antidote.

MDS8KL-VIRUS-LASKHADWEEPCOVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands Kochi: The number of COVID-19 cases soared to 14 inLakshadweep islands, which remained insulated from the attackof deadly virus till Monday, since the outbreak of thepandemic in the country nearly a year ago.

MDS9 TN-LD SHANTA Colossus of cancer care, Dr Shanta dies of heart attack;TN govt announces police honours for funeral Chennai: Chairperson of the Cancer Institute here, Dr VShanta, noted for her outstanding contribution to cancer carefor over half a century died of heart attack early.

MES1 TN-COUNTRY GUN-MAN KILLED Man killed as country-made gun goes off Coimbatore: A 37-year-old man was killed when a country-made gun went off while his friend was loading it, policesaid.

MES4 PD-CM-DHARNA CM, ministerial colleagues stage dharna against 'denial'of permission to meet Minister on stir Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy andhis ministerial colleagues staged a dharna here, protesting'denial' of permission to meet Welfare Minister M Kandasamy,who has been on an indefinite stir against Lt Governor KiranBedi over alleged non-clearance of certain project files.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Amazon faces backlash from Indian ruling party lawmakers over web series TandavA local official from Indias ruling Hindu nationalist party on Sunday registered a police complaint ...

Strains in Congress-DMK alliance in Puducherry surface

Cracks appeared to have developed in the decade-old alliance between the ruling Congress and DMK in the union territory just months ahead of the assembly elections, with a senior leader of the Dravidian party pitching for contesting all 30 ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest woman FBI says may have tried to sell Pelosi computer device mediaFederal authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop computer or hard ...

Kashmiri Pandits protest outside UNMOG Jammu office on 31st 'Holocaust Day'

Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest outside the office of the United Nations Military Observers Group UNMOG here on Tuesday against the exodus of the community from the Kashmir Valley 31 years ago.The displaced KPs held the protest in support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021