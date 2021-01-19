Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico plans to administer 7.4 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine by end-March

Mexico aims to administer 7.4 million doses of the Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine to its people by the end of March, even though the government has yet to approve its use, an official plan showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:55 IST
Mexico plans to administer 7.4 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine by end-March
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexico aims to administer 7.4 million doses of the Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine to its people by the end of March, even though the government has yet to approve its use, an official plan showed on Tuesday. The country could start receiving supplies of the vaccine as soon as next week, according to the plan presented during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning news conference.

Sputnik V requires two doses per person, and if the official schedule is met, 3.7 million people will have been inoculated with it by the end of March, the figures showed. Government officials say Mexico is set to purchase 12 million doses of the Russian vaccine, and that health authorities could approve its use in the country very soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israel: ‘Halt and reverse’ new settlement construction – UN chief

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief urged the Israeli Government to halt and reverse such decisions, calling them a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution, and a just, ...

Serum submits reply in Pune court over 'Covishield' lawsuit

Serum Institute of India on Tuesdayfiled its response in the civil court here to a lawsuit by apharmaceutical products manufacturer and seller over thebrandname Covishield, saying both companies operate indifferent product categories and th...

TMC holds 'peace' rally in area where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

The Trinamool Congress onTuesday organised a peace rally in south KolkatasTollygunge-Rashbehari stretch, a day after the BJP held aroadshow that witnessed clashes between workers of the twopolitical parties in the area.State ministers Arup ...

Yellen knows 'going small' on economic relief would be big mistake - Wyden

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Treasury, knows the importance of taking quick and significant steps to bolster the U.S. economy, the top Democrat on the committee told her nomination hearing.The good news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021