116 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,039 on Tuesday with 116 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while two more infected patients died, taking the toll to 1,619, officials said.Of the new infections, Dehradun district reported the highest number of 55 cases, Nainital 28, Almora 11, Uttarkashi 8, Haridwar 7, Pithoragarh 4, while Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar witnessed one each, a state health department bulletin here said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:59 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,039 on Tuesday with 116 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while two more infected patients died, taking the toll to 1,619, officials said.

Of the new infections, Dehradun district reported the highest number of 55 cases, Nainital 28, Almora 11, Uttarkashi 8, Haridwar 7, Pithoragarh 4, while Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar witnessed one each, a state health department bulletin here said. No positive cases were detected in four districts of Chamoli, Champawat, Pauri and Tehri. A total of 90,133 infected people have recuperated so far, 1,295 have migrated out of the state and 1,992 are under treatment, it said. Meanwhile, 1,882 healthcare workers were administered Covishield shots on Tuesday taking the total number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 6,119.

