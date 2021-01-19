MP sees 304 new COVID-19 cases, 725 recoveries, 7 deaths

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tallyrose to 2,52,186 on Tuesday with the addition of 304 freshcases, a health official said.

With seven more people succumbing to the viralinfection, the overall death toll in the state went up to3,763, they said.

A total of 725 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count ofrecoveries in MP to 2,42,691.

Of the new fatalities, two persons died each in Indoreand Gwalior while one patient succumbed to the infection eachin Bhopal, Chhindwara and Damoh, an official said.

Among the 304 new cases in the state, Bhopal accountedfor 74 cases and Indore 35.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases inIndore has risen to 57,097, including 920 deaths, whileBhopal's case tally stood at 41,707 with 599 fatalities,according to officials.

Bhopal now has 1,842 active cases and Indore 1,332.

With 22,690 new tests, the overall number of samplestested so far for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh mounted to51.12 lakh.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,995 persons were administeredcoronavirus vaccine across 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh onTuesday, taking the number of the people who have received theshots so far to 18,559, officials said.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases2,52,186, new cases 304, death toll 3,763, recovered 2,42,691,active cases 5732, number of tests so far 51,12,431.

