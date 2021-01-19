Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxygen-starved city in Brazil's Amazon starts immunisation

Amazonas received 256,000 doses.The state government on Tuesday started distributing the doses to municipalities.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:23 IST
Oxygen-starved city in Brazil's Amazon starts immunisation

The Amazonian city of Manaus in Brazil began administering vaccines against the coronavirus, providing a ray of hope for the rainforest's biggest city whose health system is collapsing amid an increase in infections and dwindling oxygen supplies.

Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima led a ceremony that kicked off the vaccination campaign Monday night in Manaus, an isolated riverside city of 2.2 million people.

Vanda Ortega, 33, a member of the Witoto ethnicity and a nurse technician, received the first dose of CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.

“I want to thank God and our ancestors,” said Ortega, who is also a volunteer nurse in her Indigenous community.

Brazil on Monday began rolling out its national immunisation program with 6 million doses of CoronaVac in almost a dozen states, and hopes to receive 46 million doses up to April to distribute among states. Amazonas received 256,000 doses.

The state government on Tuesday started distributing the doses to municipalities. The priority in the first vaccination phase will be health workers, elderly people above 80 years old, and Indigenous people in about 265 villages.

Amazonas has recorded at least 232,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures. The state is in the midst of a devastating resurgence of infections and a lack of oxygen supplies.

Hospitals in Manaus have admitted few new COVID-19 patients, causing many to suffer from the disease at home and some to die.

And many doctors in Manaus have had to choose which COVID-19 patients can breathe while desperate family members searched for oxygen tanks for their loved ones.

The city is receiving an average of four Brazilian air force flights per day to bolster oxygen stocks, along with one shipment per day from the city of Belem near the mouth of the Amazon river, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's Hike Messenger is now officially shut down

Indian freeware, cross-platform instant messaging service, Hike Messenger that included a wide variety of fun Indian stickers, chat backgrounds, and much more has now been officially shut down. As per the Mashable, the shutdown of its opera...

Challenge Mamata to contest from Nandigram alone: Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari onTuesday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tocontest the upcoming assembly polls only from Nandigram, theseat held by him before he switched over to the BJP.Adhikari, during a rally at Khejuri in ...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump provoked the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and oth...

Techie hangs self after suffering losses in online games

Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI A 28-year-old software engineerallegedly died by suicide at his house near here on Tuesdayafter reportedly suffering losses while playing online games,police said.The techie, working in an IT firm in Bengaluru,was curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021