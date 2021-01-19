1,415 health workers in Nagaland vaccinated on Tuesday

At least 1,415 health workersreceived COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland on Tuesday, a healthdepartment official said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Ritu Thurr saidthe vaccination drive was carried out in 36 sites on Tuesdayin all the districts of the state and 1,415 health workersreceived the COVID-19 jab.

Thurr said a total of 2,873 healthcare workers havereceived COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far.

A total of 19,690 healthcare workers, includinggovernment, private, military and paramilitary doctors, nursesand sanitary workers will be vaccinated in the first phase ofthe drive, the SIO said.

Thurr said that all vaccinated healthcare workers willreceive the subsequent second dose after 28 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)