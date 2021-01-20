Health News Roundup: U.S. exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths; U.S. sets COVID-19 death record for third week and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abbott's COVID-19 antigen test may help with faster detection, isolation: CDC

Abbott Laboratories' rapid COVID-19 antigen test is highly likely to correctly detect if people have ever contracted the virus and could help with earlier isolation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The test was less sensitive in detecting asymptomatic infection, but the CDC study found that the faster turnaround time can help limit transmission by more rapidly identifying infectious persons for isolation. (https://bit.ly/38WwExa)

Biden taps Levine for key health role, in historic pick of transgender person

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named Dr. Rachel Levine to service as assistant U.S. health secretary, a historic first as Levine would become the first openly transgender official to be confirmed by the Senate. The pick of Pennsylvania's top health official for a critical role during the raging COVID-19 pandemic continues Biden's pattern of selecting a historically diverse slate of leaders for senior administration roles.

European countries struggle to make most of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Some European countries are drawing fewer than the approved six doses from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine vials, meaning shots are likely going to waste even as nations plead for more. Officials and healthcare professionals in France, Germany and Switzerland all pointed to yields short of six doses, adding to frustrations in countries already lagging vaccination campaigns in nations such as Britain and the United States.

Pandemic could be WHO's Chernobyl moment for reform -review panel

The COVID-19 pandemic could be the catalyst for much-needed reform of the World Health Organization just as the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 forced urgent changes at the U.N. nuclear agency, an independent review panel said on Tuesday. The panel, set up to investigate the global response to the coronavirus, said the WHO is underpowered, underfunded and required fundamental reform to give it the resources it needs to respond more effectively to deadly disease outbreaks.

Moderna says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had received a report from California's health department that several people at a center in San Diego were treated for possible allergic reactions to its COVID-19 vaccine from a particular batch. The company's comments come after California's top epidemiologist on Sunday issued a statement recommending providers pause vaccination from lot no. 41L20A due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.

U.S. exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/oakpeyadepr on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the country hardest hit by the pandemic struggled to meet the demand for vaccines to stem the spread of infection. States including Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Carolina and Vermont have shown signs of vaccine supply strain and are asking for more doses of both approved vaccines, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and the other from Moderna.

U.S. sets COVID-19 death record for third week, hospitalizations fall

The United States lost more than 23,000 lives to COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the third week in a row, though the number of new infections and the number of patients in hospitals both fell from the previous seven days. The country reported more than 1.5 million new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended Jan. 17, down 12% from the previous week, and only eight out of 50 states posted a rise in new infections, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of Trump's White House departure

From the Lincoln Memorial to the Empire State building, landmarks across the United States will be illuminated on Tuesday evening as part of a ceremony led by President-elect Joe Biden to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. The commemoration comes just hours before President Donald Trump leaves the White House and hands over a country in crisis. The ceremony, spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be the federal government's first nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Merck appeal in hepatitis C patent fight with Gilead

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Merck & Co Inc's bid to revive a $2.54 billion jury verdict it won against rival drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc for infringing a patent in a dispute over a blockbuster hepatitis C treatment. The justices declined to take up Merck's appeal of a lower court's ruling that overturned the massive damages verdict after finding that Merck's patent was invalid.

Supermarket chain Aldi to pay U.S. workers who get COVID-19 vaccination

German supermarket chain Aldi on Tuesday became the latest firm in the grocery sector to offer incentives for U.S. employees getting a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it would give up to four hours of pay to those who choose to receive inoculations. The retailer, which has more than 2,000 stores in 37 U.S. states, said it would cover costs associated with vaccine administration and implement on-site vaccination clinics at its warehouse and office locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)