Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deep in remote Amazon, indigenous villagers receive coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian military flew medical personnel and 1,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine deep into the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday to start inoculating indigenous people against the coronavirus. Isabel Ticuna, 68, was the first to receive the vaccine in Umariaçu, a village of wooden houses on the banks of the Amazon River.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 04:11 IST
Deep in remote Amazon, indigenous villagers receive coronavirus vaccine

Brazilian military flew medical personnel and 1,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine deep into the Amazon rainforest on Tuesday to start inoculating indigenous people against the coronavirus.

Isabel Ticuna, 68, was the first to receive the vaccine in Umariaçu, a village of wooden houses on the banks of the Amazon River. The village is a remote community near the border of Peru and Colombia. "Vaccination is so important for all of our indigenous community. It was this that we were waiting for," she told Reuters after getting an injection of the CoronaVac shot, developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Villagers clapped as she received her injection, a collective show of relief for a community that has seen 37 residents die of COVID-19 and some 2,000 more infected. "I was so worried, but this D-Day has arrived finally after so many deaths here and in the world," said Tarcis Marques Ticuna, the village medic. "This is hope for us."

Brazil's more than 800,000 indigenous people have been badly hit by the pandemic sweeping through their villages, many of them located days away from the nearest medical post by river boat. The coronavirus has killed 926 indigenous people in Brazil and infected more than 46,000, according to tribal umbrella organization APIB.

Anthropologists have warned that the communal way of life, with families sharing dwellings, ruled out social distancing and made them particularly vulnerable to contagion. Brazil's right-wing government is facing criticism for its slow response to the pandemic that has so far killed more than 210,000 Brazilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid calling them back. The Nati...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said. The idea remains und...

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the worlds largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump. At her confirmation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021