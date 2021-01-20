China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier

Left Menu
Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections. The commission also excludes cases reported in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 06:12 IST
Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 58 from 91 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 88,557, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635. The figures exclude cases reported in Hong Kong and Macau, which are Chinese territories but independently report their data. The commission also excludes cases reported in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that China claims as its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

