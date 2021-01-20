Health worker dies after jab, death not due to it: Official

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI): A 42-year-old healthcare workerin Nirmal district of Telangana, who received COVID-19vaccination, died early Wednesday after complaining of chestpain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death isunrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.

The worker was vaccinated at about 11.30 AM on Tuesdayat a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the district and he issaid to have developed chest pain at around 2.30 AM onWednesday.

He was brought dead to the district hospital at about5.30 AM, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao saidin a press release.

''Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems tobe unrelated to vaccination,'' it said.

As per the guidelines, post-mortem would be conducted bya team of doctors.

The district AEFI (adverse events after immunisation)committee is examining the matter and it would submit itsreport to the state AEFI committee, the release said.

The state AEFI committee would, in turn, furnish itsreport to the central AEFI panel for taking a view, it added.

The inoculation drive began in the state on January 16.

