TN Food Minister's clinical condition is improving: Hospital

Tamil Nadu Food MinisterR Kamaraj, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is improvingand his vital parameters are stable, a hospital said here onWednesday.

The Minister was admitted to MGM Healthcare from RajivGandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday at 8 pm and hewas shifted to the private facility with ventilator support.

''After being received in the hospital, a CT scan wasdone which revealed extensive COVID-19 lung changes.'' ''Upon his arrival, the treatment protocols wereoptimised and his clinical condition is improving with allvital parameters being stable,'' Assistant Director of MedicalServices, MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in abulletin.

Early this month, the Food and Civil Supplies ministerhad tested positive for coronavirus and he was treated atanother hospital here and discharged. He was admitted to theRGGGH after he experienced breathing difficulties.

