Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:35 IST
Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to implement a new lockdown from last week, also posted a record of 219 new deaths from 218 on Tuesday.

Also Read: Portugal says, EU's landmark climate law to be finalised within months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IT loophole lets UK public book vaccine appointments - Evening Standard

Members of the British public who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have been able to book appointments in state-run facilities to get the vaccine by using a loophole in the booking system, Londons Evening Standard reported. Bri...

FACTBOX-What's in Biden's immigration bill proposal?

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to send an immigration reform bill to Congress on Wednesday, the first day of his administration. If passed, it would be the largest legislative overhaul of the U.S. immigration system in decades.Here ar...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...

Maha budget session likely from March 1: sources

The Budget session of theMaharashtra legislature is likely to begin in Mumbai fromMarch 1, sources said on Wednesday.The duration of the session will be finalised in theBusiness Advisory Committee BAC meeting scheduled to be heldin February...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021