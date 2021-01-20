153 more test positive for COVID-9 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,192 on Wednesday with 153 more people testing positive in the state while three more infected patients died, taking the pandemic toll so far to 1,622.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 71 cases, Nainital 36, Haridwar 19, Udham Singh Nagar 13, Almora seven, Uttarkashi four and Chamoli, Pauri and Pithoragarh one each, a state health department bulletin here said.

Bageshwar, Champawat, Rudraprayag and Tehri districts reported no new cases on Wednesday, it said.

A total of 90,264 people have recuperated from the infection so far, 1,301 have migrated out of the state and 2,005 are under treatment, the bulletin added.

