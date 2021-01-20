Argentine regulator OK's Sputnik coronavirus vaccination for people over 60

Argentina has approved use of Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccination for people over the age of 60, the government of the South American country announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology, or ANMAT, Argentina's regulatory body, said in the statement that the vaccine "is within an acceptable margin of safety and efficacy for the age group over 60 years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)