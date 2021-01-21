Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish regional health chief resigns after jumping vaccine queue

"My papers say I'm a doctor, they don't say I'm a politician," he told a news conference earlier on Wednesday, adding that some 400 members of his department had already been inoculated. "It was a decision that I believed in and I continue to stand by it," he said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:16 IST
Spanish regional health chief resigns after jumping vaccine queue

The top health official in the Spanish region of Murcia resigned on Wednesday after admitting he had received a coronavirus vaccine despite not belonging to any priority group designated for initial inoculations, such as frontline medical staff. After reports in the local media on Tuesday of his early vaccination prompted calls for his resignation, Manuel Villegas initially refused to step down.

He justified taking the shot early by saying he was a doctor and his job led him to frequently interact with other health workers who had a high risk of infection. "My papers say I'm a doctor, they don't say I'm a politician," he told a news conference earlier on Wednesday, adding that some 400 members of his department had already been inoculated.

"It was a decision that I believed in and I continue to stand by it," he said. His remarks sparked more outrage, with politicians from parties on the left and the right calling for him to go. On Wednesday evening, Murcia's regional chief Fernando Lopez Miras confirmed he had reluctantly accepted Villegas' resignation.

"Today it is my turn to say goodbye to an admirable man ... Villegas has been exemplary and his performance has been impeccable," he told a news conference.

Also Read: Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN announces talks on new Syria constitution resume Jan 25

The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Wednesday that the next round of talks toward revising the war-battered countrys constitution will start in Geneva on January 25 and urged the parties to move to actual drafting.Geir Pedersen told ...

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021