Spanish Economy Minister estimates GDP expanded in Q4 despite coronavirus restrictions

The Spanish gross domestic product likely expanded in the fourth quarter of last year despite the business restrictions imposed to curb the second wave of coronavirus contagion, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

"Everything indicates that the positive trend continued despite the strength of the (coronavirus) second wave that hit all of Europe," Calvino said in an interview to radio station COPE.

The minister added she is convinced the Spanish economy will expand in 2021.

