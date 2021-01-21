Brazil registers 1,340 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday

Brazil on Wednesday registered 1,340 new coronavirus deaths, the health ministry said, bringing the total to 212,831.

Brazil also registered 64,385 new cases of the disease, which now total 8,638,249.

