BRIEF-California Dept Of Health Says Providers That Paused Use Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Batch Can Resume Administering Doses

Jan 21 (Reuters) -

* CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS PROVIDERS THAT PAUSED USE OF MODERNA BATCH 41L20A COVID-19 VACCINE CAN IMMEDIATELY RESUME ADMINISTERING DOSES Source text : https://bit.ly/3p7PCXw Further company coverage:

