UK minister hopes teachers will be prioritised for vaccines

Britain's education minister Gavin Williamson said on Thursday he hoped that teachers would be "up the list" for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine when the first wave of vaccinations is completed.

Britain aims to give shots to 15 million people by mid-February, including the eldest, most vulnerable and frontline health staff, and there have been calls for workers such as teachers and police officers to be prioritised in the second wave of shots.

"We very much hope that, you know, the vital important work that teachers and teaching staff, and support staff do, I would very much like to them up that list," Williamson told BBC TV.

