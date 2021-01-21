Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea expects first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX within weeks

A deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, Park Jong-hyun, told Reuters, "100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines for 50,000 people may arrive before the Lunar New Year holiday through the COVAX facility." The holiday begins on February 11 this year.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:02 IST
S.Korea expects first batch of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX within weeks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea expects its first batch of coronavirus vaccines from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX within weeks and has begun setting up vaccination centres, an interior ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The delivery is likely to hasten the vaccination campaign, due to begin in late February at the earliest, as South Korea has yet to finalise priority groups and detailed inoculation plans. A deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, Park Jong-hyun, told Reuters, "100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines for 50,000 people may arrive before the Lunar New Year holiday through the COVAX facility."

The holiday begins on February 11 this year. The ministry has designated about 250 spacious indoor gyms and theatres nationwide to vaccinate people with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that require cold chain storage, Park said.

Vaccinations will begin as soon as possible, but the exact date has yet to be decided, he said. South Korea has yet to approve use of the Pfizer vaccine, but the World Health Organization, which is leading the COVAX scheme, authorized the shot at the end of December.

South Korea has said it aims to ensure herd immunity to the virus through mass vaccinations by November, but some medical experts have cast doubt on the plan, citing slow progress in training staff for storage, distribution and inoculation. For inoculations using vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson's which do not require ultra cold storage, authorities will designate 10,000 hospitals and clinics nationwide, Park said.

The country has secured 106 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, more than enough for its 52 million residents, from COVAX, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. It is also in talks to buy 40 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Novavax.

South Korea reported 401 new infections by Wednesday, taking its tally to 73,918 cases, with 1,316 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extended lockdown needed to slow spread of COVID mutation -Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new and more aggressive variant of the coronavirus.Speaking at a news conferenc...

More scope for political agreement with Biden - Merkel

There is far more scope for political agreement between Germany and the United States after Bidens inauguration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.That is clear just looking at the executive orders he signed yesterday, Merkel...

Rajnath holds 'fruitful' discussions with Indonesian counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Gen Prabowo Subianto, covering various facets of bilateral defence and security cooperation as part of the comprehensive strategic partn...

Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

On Sushant Singh Rajputs birth anniversary, family and friends celebrated the late actors legacy by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life.Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021