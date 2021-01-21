Thai regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - govt source, media

Thai regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - govt source, mediaReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:13 IST
Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the usage of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc for domestic inoculation, the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved in the country, a health ministry source told Reuters.
Thailand's Matichon newspaper also reported the FDA had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, clearing the way for the first inoculations to begin in February. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Martin Petty)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
