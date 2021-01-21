Russia to send Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Hungary soon, says RDIF

Russia to send Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Hungary soon, says RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:54 IST
Russia will soon begin supplying Hungary with doses of its Sputnik V vaccine, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, a move that could further strain the European Union's relations with Budapest.
The RDIF, which is marketing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine abroad, also said that trials combining Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University would begin soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Cardiff defender Bamba diagnosed with cancer, undergoing chemotherapy
RDIF to deliver 150 million doses of Sputnik V to Brazil in 2021, including 10 million in Q1
BRIEF-RDIF Filed For Sputnik V Registration In The EU And Expects It To Be Reviewed In February- Sputnik V Tweet
Turkmenistan registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, says RDIF
REUTERS NEXT-Russia to meet its Sputnik V vaccine export promises over next 6-9 months - RDIF chief