Russia to send Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Hungary soon, says RDIF

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:54 IST
Russia will soon begin supplying Hungary with doses of its Sputnik V vaccine, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday, a move that could further strain the European Union's relations with Budapest.

The RDIF, which is marketing Russia's COVID-19 vaccine abroad, also said that trials combining Sputnik V and the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca and Oxford University would begin soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

