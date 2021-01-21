Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., staying in WHO, to join COVID vaccine push for poor nations - Fauci

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:58 IST
U.S., staying in WHO, to join COVID vaccine push for poor nations - Fauci

The United States under President Joe Biden intends to join the COVAX vaccine facility that aims to deliver coronavirus vaccines to poor countries, his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, told the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday. Fauci, speaking to the WHO executive board, confirmed that the United States would remain a member of the U.N. agency and said it would work multilaterally on issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to HIV/AIDS.

"This is a good day for WHO and a good day for global health," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. "WHO is a family of nations and we are all glad that the U.S. is staying in the family," Tedros said.

Austria, speaking for the European Union, Britain, Canada, Kenya and South Korea also welcomed the U.S. turnabout and pledged to work together to strengthen multilateral cooperation. Fauci, speaking from Washington a day after Biden was inaugurated, said: "President Biden will issue a directive later today which will include the intent of the United States to join COVAX and support the ACT-Accelerator to advance multilateral efforts for COVID-19 vaccine, therapeutic, and diagnostic distribution, equitable access, and research and development."

The first batches of coronavirus vaccines are expected to go to poorer countries in February under the COVAX scheme run by the WHO and the GAVI vaccine alliance, WHO officials said this week, while raising concerns that richer countries are still grabbing the lion's share of available shots. ""We welcome the decision by the United States to join the COVAX facility, because vaccinating our own populations is not enough scientifically or morally," Britain's ambassador, Julian Braithwaite, told the board.

"We need a global vaccination campaign if we are to overcome this global pandemic." Austrian ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said on behalf of the EU: "It is time to renew joint EU-US efforts aimed at strengthening as well as reforming international organisations such as the World Health Organization."

DUES AND REFORMS The United States will "fulfil its financial obligations" to WHO, Fauci said, adding it would work with the other 193 member states on reforms.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, halted funding to the WHO, where the United States is the largest donor, and announced a process to withdraw in July 2021 in what was seen as part of a broader U.S. retreat from multilateral organizations. Trump accused the WHO of being "China-centric" in the initial stages of the outbreak, a charge rejected by Tedros.

Fauci said it was important to have transparency about the early days of the pandemic to prepare for future events. Regarding a WHO-led mission investigating the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, currently in the central city of Wuhan, where the first cases were detected in December 2019, he said: "The international investigation should be robust and clear, and we look forward to evaluating it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India Inc on recovery path; 53 pc companies to raise headcount in 2021: Report

Even as Indias hiring activities declined last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a sudden increase in demand with about 53 per cent of companies saying they are planning to increase their headcounts in 2021, according to a surv...

Arunachal Pradesh to install VSAT in select govt schools

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment has decided to install Very Small ApertureTerminals VSAT in select government schools for facilitatingonline education.As a pilot project, more than 50 VSATs with a capacityof connecting over 100 government s...

Hero MotoCorp crosses 100-million milestone in cumulative production

Hero MotoCorp, the countrys largest two-wheeler maker, on Thursday said it has crossed the 100 million 10 crore cumulative production milestone since its inception in 1984, and announced to introduce over 10 products annually in the next fi...

German regulator awaits details for complaints against Nord Stream 2

Construction work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be stopped for an indefinite period in German waters but opponents still need to give detailed reasons to justify the halt, Germanys federal maritime regulator BSH said on Thursday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021