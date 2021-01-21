Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Serum Institute says AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected due to fire

Many low- and middle-income countries, from Bangladesh to Brazil, are depending on SII delivering the vaccine, known as COVISHIELD in India, to fight the COVID-19 epidemic. "I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:50 IST
India's Serum Institute says AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected due to fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A big fire broke out on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India, but the world's biggest vaccine maker said production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot would not be lost.

SII has licensed the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Many low- and middle-income countries, from Bangladesh to Brazil, are depending on SII delivering the vaccine, known as COVISHIELD in India, to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

"I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies," Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter. Videos and pictures from Reuters partner ANI showed black smoke billowing from a building in SII's massive headquarters complex in the western city of Pune.

Poonawalla, whose family owns SII, said earlier there had been no major injuries or deaths due to the fire, though some floors of a building were destroyed. SII is producing around 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine a month at other facilities in the complex. It also has plans to make up to 50 million doses of a vaccine candidate developed by Novavax Inc from around April.

The fire department said at least five fire trucks had been sent to fight the blaze. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in India and has also been shipped to countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: A lotus, not a Chinese dragon: Indian PM Modi's home state changes name of fruit; Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.A lotus, not a Chinese dragon Indian PM Modis home state changes name of fruitThe government in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis home state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of d...

Opposition in Bihar to hold week-long stir against farm laws: Tejashwi

The opposition Grand Alliance inBihar would launch an agitation against the farm laws shortlywhich would conclude with a state-wide human chain a weeklater, the coalitions leader Tejashwi Yadav announced here onThursday.Addressing a press c...

Mexican president hails Biden agenda, celebrates migration plan

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hailed the agenda set out by his new U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, offering support for his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, lift the economy and to enact migration reform. We...

Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageingScientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021