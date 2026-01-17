Left Menu

Awami League's Election Ban Sparks Debate in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has barred the Awami League from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections, citing concerns over the party's popularity. Awami League leaders claim the government is incapable of holding fair elections and accuse it of failing to protect minorities in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:21 IST
Awami League's Election Ban Sparks Debate in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move stirring political tensions in Bangladesh, the interim government has prohibited the Awami League from taking part in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. According to senior leaders within the Awami League, this decision stems from apprehensions regarding the party's significant popularity and influence.

At a media briefing held in New Delhi, Awami League leaders Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury expressed their concerns, suggesting that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration lacks the capability to conduct free and fair elections. They emphasized the challenges faced by the party, particularly in securing a level playing field.

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister, remains in India following her departure from Bangladesh amid governmental upheaval last August. Mahmud and Chowdhury also criticized the interim government for its failure to safeguard minority communities, underlining the necessity for the rule of law and pledging the Awami League's eventual return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026