Awami League's Election Ban Sparks Debate in Bangladesh

In a move stirring political tensions in Bangladesh, the interim government has prohibited the Awami League from taking part in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. According to senior leaders within the Awami League, this decision stems from apprehensions regarding the party's significant popularity and influence.

At a media briefing held in New Delhi, Awami League leaders Hasan Mahmud and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury expressed their concerns, suggesting that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration lacks the capability to conduct free and fair elections. They emphasized the challenges faced by the party, particularly in securing a level playing field.

Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister, remains in India following her departure from Bangladesh amid governmental upheaval last August. Mahmud and Chowdhury also criticized the interim government for its failure to safeguard minority communities, underlining the necessity for the rule of law and pledging the Awami League's eventual return.

