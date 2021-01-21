Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa will pay $5.25 per dose for 1.5 million shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a senior official said, more than some wealthier countries are paying.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:27 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A big fire at the Serum Institute of India killed five people, a government official told reporters, but the world's biggest vaccine maker said it would not affect production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled for the second year running because of the pandemic, organisers said. * Bosnia plans to order Russian and Chinese vaccines fearing deliveries under the COVAX scheme for poor countries and from the European Union will be too little too late, officials said.

* The first batches of vaccine under the COVAX scheme could arrive in Ukraine in the first half of February. * Portugal's schools and universities will close their doors for at least 15 days as authorities scramble to tackle the country's worst outbreak since the pandemic started.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel defended a decision to extend a hard lockdown in Germany by two weeks until mid-February, saying it was necessary to slow a new, more aggressive variant of the virus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India will give millions of vaccine doses to South Asian countries in the next few weeks, government sources said. * China plans to impose strict testing requirements during the Lunar New Year holiday season, when tens of millions are expected to travel.

* South Korea expects its first batch of vaccines from the COVAX scheme within weeks and has begun setting up vaccination centres. * Thailand's Food and Drug Administration has AstraZeneca's vaccine for domestic use, a health ministry source told Reuters.

AMERICAS * The Brazilian manufacturer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is already producing shots, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said, and output will be raised in February.

* President Joe Biden launched initiatives to rein in the raging pandemic, tackling his top priority on his first full day in the White House as he tries to turn the page on Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will pay $5.25 per dose for 1.5 million shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, a senior official said, more than some wealthier countries are paying. * Africa's coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 2.5%, higher than the global level of 2.2%, a trend that is alarming experts, the head of the continent's disease control body said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A Beijing unit of Sinovac Biotech said it is facing difficulties in finding staff to expand vaccine production because of surging local infections and the imminent Lunar New Year holiday.

* The COVAX vaccine sharing platform said it aimed to deliver 1.8 billion doses to poorer countries in 2021 and hoped to fulfil supply deals for wealthier ones in the second half of the year. * Oxford scientists are preparing to rapidly produce new versions of their vaccine to combat emerging more contagious COVID-19 variants discovered in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks racked up record highs and the dollar fell, as investors bet major stimulus from new U.S. President Joe Biden and unswerving global central bank support would cushion the coronavirus's economic damage.

* European governments need to speed up implementation of their coronavirus recovery fund to help make the region's post-pandemic economic transition faster and more even, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. (Compiled by Veronica Snoj and Milla Nissi, Editing by Arun Koyyur, Frances Kerry and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at over $3 bln in U.S. IPO

Shares of Mytheresa jumped more than 37 in their U.S. market debut on Thursday, giving the German online luxury fashion retailer a market value of over 3 billion....

Mother motivated me to stay back in Australia and fulfill dad's dream: Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a dream tour against Australia, after returning to the country said that his mother gave him the confidence to stay with the team and fulfill his fathers dream. Before the series against Australia started...

Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again. Northern Ireland introduced a six-wee...

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021