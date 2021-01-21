Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:26 IST
Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again. Northern Ireland introduced a six-week lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

"It's an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that," Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill told a press briefing. O'Neill said the measures would be reviewed on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be extended until Easter, which falls in early April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU kickstart renewed climate change cooperation with first call

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry and European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday held their first call under the new U.S. administration, kicking off renewed transatlantic cooperation on tackling global warming.Aft...

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...

Politics of lies should be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the politics of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the politics of lies and hate.The US is the...

Nepal PM Oli thanks India for Covishield vaccine

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Thursday thanked the Indian government for sending 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine under a grants assistance programme.I thank Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021