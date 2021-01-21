Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again. Northern Ireland introduced a six-week lockdown on Dec. 26, closing schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

"It's an additional four weeks and there may well be something beyond that," Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill told a press briefing. O'Neill said the measures would be reviewed on Feb. 18 and it was possible they would be extended until Easter, which falls in early April.

