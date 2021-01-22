5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, according to data shared by officials.

In a marked rise in attendance compared to those on the previous three days, the number of people who were vaccinated on Thursday was 73 per cent of the targeted figure of 8,100, according to the data.

The Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, which was saw a poor turnout on the first three scheduled days, vaccinated 100 people on Thursday, while the turnout at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital was again low at 20, officials said.

At the AIIMS, of the 62 who came for vaccination, 59 received the shots and the rest three were found to have had history of allergies and other comorbid conditions, sources said.

At the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the number of people vaccinated on Thursday stood at 35, they said, adding at Safdarjung Hospital, 48 reported, out of whom 34 were vaccinated.

At Delhi State Cancer Institute, the figure stood at 50, district authorities said.

''On day four of the vaccination drive in Delhi, 5,942 people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccine. Adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) was reported in 24 people,'' a senior official of Delhi health department said.

The total number of healthcare workers who received the vaccine shots in these four days stands at 18,795.

Out of 24 AEFI instances on Thursday, 22 were minor cases reported after being administered Covishield vaccine, while two persons who were administered Covaxin, needed hospitalisation due to adverse effects, according to data shared by authorities.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) healthcare workers against a target of 8,117 were administered the vaccines at 81 centres across the national capital.

On Monday, the second scheduled day, the attendance figure had stood at nearly 3,600. The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor cases were reported, following the vaccination drive on Saturday.

The attendance figure on Monday was 3,598 (44 per cent), while the count on Tuesday was much higher at 4,936 (48 per cent). Thursday was the fourth scheduled day of vaccination in Delhi.

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and fears related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date. Seeking to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Delhi government has made a provision whereby healthcare workers will have an option to get shots at a registered centre ahead of their scheduled day for vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters, he also said that all efforts will be made to also ensure minimal wastage of vaccine.

At Aakash Hospital, 100 people were vaccinated on Thursday. On the first day 47 received the shots, 57 on second and 100 persons on the third day were immunised, a spokesperson of the private facility said.

At the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, the figures for Thursday was 66, according to data shared by district authorities.

Among the private hospitals, the figures at Max Smart Hospital in Saket, the one in Patparganj and BLK Hospital stood at 100 each, a spokesperson of the Max hospital group said.

On Monday, 26 cases of AEFI were reported, including two severe cases, while on Tuesday only 16 minor cases of AEFI were reported.

The district-wise distribution of total 24 AEFI cases on Thursday were North West Delhi eight, Central Delhi six, South Delhi, South East Delhi and West Delhi two each, and East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara one each, according to the data shared by authorities.

The vaccine is to be administered in Delhi on four scheduled days of the week -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. It will not be given on Sunday and two others days of the week when other regular vaccination work will be carried out.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at 75 centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining six facilities.

