3,091 more beneficiaries get COVID vaccine jabs in Assam

Altogether 3,091 beneficiariesreceived COVID-19 vaccine shots in Assam on Thursday, takingthe total number of inoculated people in the state to 10,676,the National Health Mission (NHM) said here.

Two minor cases of Adverse Event FollowingImmunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day in Lakhimpurand Barpeta districts.

Assam also reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases onThursday, taking the tally to 2,16,940, the NHM said in abulletin.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchangedat 1,077 while 1,347 corona positive patients have died ofother reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 16,982 tests with apositivity rate of 0.12 per cent. The state has so farconducted 63,31,27 tests for COVID-19.

The number of active cases in the state is currently1,218, while three others have migrated out of the state.

The bulletin said that 116 patients have recoveredfrom the disease during the day, taking the total number ofcured people to 2,13,295.

