Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 103 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 144 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 07:11 IST
China reports 103 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 144 a day earlier

China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 21, down from 144 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 94 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 119 from 113 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,804, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden launches '100 days mask challenge'; makes COVID-19 test, quarantine mandatory for people entering US

US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to address COVID-19 challenges, including making coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travellers coming from overseas.In addition to wearing masks, everyone...

Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus -The Times

Japans government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Times reported, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition.The governments focus is now on securing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets step back from stimulus-driven record highs

Asian shares eased from record highs on Friday as investors took some money off the table after a recent rally that was driven by hopes a massive U.S. economic stimulus plan by incoming President Joe Biden will help temper the COVID-19 impa...

Japan PM says determined to realise Olympics, will cooperate with Tokyo and IOC

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he was determined to realise the Tokyo Olympics.His comments came after a media report said the government concluded the Games would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021