2 health care workers admitted to hospital after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

2 health care workers admitted to hospital after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Two health care workers wereadmitted to hospital as they reported Adverse Event FollowingImmunisation (AEFI) after receiving jab of COVID-19 vaccinein Odisha, official sources said.

The condition of both the health care workers inJagatsinghpur and Bargarh district was stated to be stable,they said on Thursday.

A 45-year-old female ASHA worker of Jagatsinghpurdistrict was administered COVID-19 vaccine on January 19,following which she developed a headache and fainting attackon the very day. She was then admitted to the DistrictHeadquarters Hospital, where her condition was stated to bestable, an official said.

A 27-year-old female staff nurse of Bargarh districtreceived COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 16. She developedfever on the same day and was admitted to hospital in Bargarhfor observation. Her condition is currently stable, theofficial said.

