Hungary PM says too early to talk about lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:30 IST
Hungary cannot lift existing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until it can carry out a mass inoculation of the people, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban said the best approach was to authorise the use of several vaccines as competition would force manufacturers to speed up shipments.

"We don't need explanations, we need vaccines," Orban said.

