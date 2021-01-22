Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU -minister

Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first EU country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a briefing during talks in Moscow on Friday.

In the video posted on his Facebook page, he said the vaccines would arrive in three tranches, and that details about the size of the shipments would be revealed later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)