No spike seen in Germany's coronavirus intensive care cases due to Christmas, new year - doctor

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:12 IST
The numbers of coronavirus intensive care cases in Germany did not spike due to Christmas and new year gatherings thanks to people's adherence to lockdown measures, German intensive care medicine doctor Gernot Marx said on Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 17,862 to 2,106,262, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told the same news conference the numbers were encouraging but still too high.

