Goa COVID-19 vaccination: 520 covered on Friday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:59 IST
Goa COVID-19 vaccination: 520 covered on Friday

A total of 520 registeredbeneficiaries were covered on Friday on the second day of theCOVID-19 vaccination drive in Goa, a senior official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said thedrive was held in six centres and there were no complaints ofadverse reactions.

The vaccination drive was held in Goa Medical Collegeand Hospital, North Goa District Hospital, and communityhealth centres in Valpoi and Pernem, he said, adding that thedrive on Saturday will take place in seven centres.

A consignment of 18,000 vaccines had arrived in Goa onWednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

