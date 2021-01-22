Left Menu
UK sees increase in daily COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:47 IST
UK sees increase in daily COVID-19 deaths
The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,401 deaths on Friday from COVID-19, up from 1,290 the day before, and a further 40,261 cases of the disease, official data showed.

The data also showed that 5.38 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine.

