UK sees increase in daily COVID-19 deaths | Updated: 22-01-2021
The United Kingdom recorded a further 1,401 deaths on Friday from COVID-19, up from 1,290 the day before, and a further 40,261 cases of the disease, official data showed.
The data also showed that 5.38 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
