1.39 lakh people inoculated in Karnataka: Health Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI): As many as 1.39 lakh people havebeen inoculated in Karnataka and some did have side-effectsbut there was no casualty, state Health Minister Dr KSudhakar said on Friday.

COVI-shield has been administered to 1.37 lakh and Covaxinto 1,774.

''Somewhere between two per cent and 3.5 per cent of thepeople have developed some sort of side-effects,'' a statementquoting the Minister said.

He further said 8,47,908 lakh people have registered forvaccination in the first phase, out of which 3,27,201 weregovernment health workers and 4,45,389 private workers.

Sudhakar said the state would get another 1,46,240 doses ofCovaxin soon.

Stating that some people hesitate in taking the vaccine dueto rumours, he insisted upon the public not to pay heed tothem. The vaccine keeps the infection away, he said.

He said the government has a big challenge of vaccinatingbetween 1.5 crore and two crore people in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)