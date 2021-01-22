Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID death toll reaches 95,981, nearly 5.4 mln vaccinated

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom hit 95,981 on Friday after the country recorded another 1,401 fatalities, while official data showed medics set a new high for vaccinations carried out in the last 24 hours. Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with fatalities routinely above 1,000 people a day.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:13 IST
UK COVID death toll reaches 95,981, nearly 5.4 mln vaccinated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom hit 95,981 on Friday after the country recorded another 1,401 fatalities, while official data showed medics set a new high for vaccinations carried out in the last 24 hours.

Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with fatalities routinely above 1,000 people a day. On Wednesday the toll climbed to a new daily high of 1,820 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days. The country recorded a further 40,261 cases on Friday, up from 37,892 the day before.

However, the vaccine roll out has begun well: The data showed that 5.38 million people have now been given their first dose of the vaccine, with 409,855 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a record high so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as IBM, Intel falter after results

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Friday, dragged down by losses in blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM following their quarterly results, with concerns about a sharp rise in coronavirus cases also denting sentiment. IBM Corp sl...

Over 1 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated in UP

As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.Covax...

Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 - including children

Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early Friday, killing a family of four - including two children - and wounding four others, state media reported.State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as say...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021