Brazil recommends approval of CoronaVac doses that were partially manufactured locally

Brazil recommends approval of CoronaVac doses that were partially manufactured locallyReuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:56 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday recommended the approval of a second emergency use request of China's CoronaVac vaccine, which would allow for the use of 4.8 million doses that were partly manufactured in Brazil.
Brazil has already approved a first emergency request for the use of Sinovac's CoronaVac to cover 6 million doses that were imported from China.
