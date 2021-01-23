Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine's use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:35 IST
WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine's use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. In an advisory to media about next week, the WHO said on Friday night: "The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization will make public its interim recommendations to WHO on the use of Moderna COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine. The recommendations have been agreed at the SAGE extraordinary meeting held on 21 January (Thursday)."

Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, speaking to a WHO social media event on Wednesday, noted that the SAGE experts had issued recommendations for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in early January. "It is already meeting for another vaccine quite soon," Simao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American countrys health ministry said on Friday.The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe wh...

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Bidens inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.The U.S. government imposed unprecedented se...

N.Korea sees talks as way to advance nuclear program, says U.S. intel official

The top U.S. intelligence officer for North Korea warned on Friday the country sees diplomacy only as a means to advance its nuclear weapons development, even as the new Biden administration says it will look for ways to bring Pyongyang bac...

US: Virginia senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator whose public apology fell flat after she had defended those who stormed the US Capitol.Senator Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump, sought to he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021