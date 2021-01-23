WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week
An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine's use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:35 IST
An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccine's use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. In an advisory to media about next week, the WHO said on Friday night: "The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization will make public its interim recommendations to WHO on the use of Moderna COVID-19 (mRNA-1273) vaccine. The recommendations have been agreed at the SAGE extraordinary meeting held on 21 January (Thursday)."
Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, speaking to a WHO social media event on Wednesday, noted that the SAGE experts had issued recommendations for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in early January. "It is already meeting for another vaccine quite soon," Simao said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pfizer
- Moderna
- World Health Organization
- Moderna Inc's
ALSO READ
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants -study
EU doubles COVID vaccine deal with Pfizer to 600 mln doses
EU secures nearly half of Pfizer's 2021 global output of COVID shots