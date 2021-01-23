Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing

"After assessment, we think it's necessary to make a restriction-testing declaration in the restricted area to achieve the goal of zero cases." The restricted area has confirmed 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month, and the ratio of virus detected in sewage samples from buildings there was higher than that of other areas.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 07:48 IST
Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing

Hong Kong's government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying its 10,000 residents must stay home until all of them have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.

The government said there are 70 buildings in the "restricted area" of Jordan and that it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours, so that people can start getting to work on Monday. Hong Kong authorities have taken aggressive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asian financial and airline hub, but Saturday's move is the first lockdown in the Chinese-ruled city.

Many buildings are old and poorly maintained in the small, densely populated area, where subdivided units are common, said health secretary Sophia Chan. "The infection risk in the community is quite high," she told a news conference. "After assessment, we think it's necessary to make a restriction-testing declaration in the restricted area to achieve the goal of zero cases."

The restricted area has confirmed 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month, and the ratio of virus detected in sewage samples from buildings there was higher than that of other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump impeachment trial in Senate to begin on Feb 8

The United States Senate would begin the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on February 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.The January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, incited by Donald J Trump was a day none of us...

US Senate confirms Gen (retd) Austin as country's first Black defence secretary

The United State Senate has confirmed the nomination of General retired Lloyd Austin to serve as secretary of the defence department, making him the first ever African American to occupy the top Pentagon position.The nomination was confirme...

Samsung's 5G RAN solutions get global recognition for network security

Samsung said Friday its 5G RAN solutions have received a Common Criteria CC certification against the Network Device collaborative Protection Profile NDcPP in North America, reaffirming their network security features and capabilities.Netwo...

Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing

Hong Kongs government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying its 10,000 residents must stay home until all of them have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.The government said there are 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021