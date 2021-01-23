Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26 per cent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:17 IST
Delhi records 197 fresh coronavirus cases; positivity rate dips to 0.26 per cent
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.26 per cent, authorities said.

The city's infection tally is now over 6.33 lakh and the death toll 10,799, they said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

The active cases tally on Saturday stood at 1,880, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.26 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier said that the low number of active cases in Delhi was ''satisfactory''.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-22, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227 and 266 respectively.

These 197 new cases came out the 76,868 tests conducted the previous day, including 47,467 RT-PCR tests and 29,401 rapid antigen tests. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,739.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021