3 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar; recovery rate 99.42 pc

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:38 IST
Noida (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,306, official data showed.

The active cases in the district also came down further to 55 from 70 the previous day, while the recovery rate surged to 99.42 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Ninteen more patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 25,160, the fifth highest in the state.

The death toll in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 91 and the mortality rate is 0.35 per cent. Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 47th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 7,330 from 7,528 on Friday while the overall recoveries reached 5,82,506 and the death toll climbed to 8,609 on Saturday, the data showed.

