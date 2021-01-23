COVID-19: 10 more deaths, 212 new cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 212 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the overall figures to 5,553 fatalities and 1,71,733 infections, officials said. There are 2,293 active COVID-19 cases in the state as on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali accounted for 39, Hoshiarpur 31 and Ludhiana 29. A total of 232 coronavirus patients were discharged in a 24-hour period after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,63,887, as per the bulletin.

As many as 11 patients are on ventilator support ,while 77 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 43,48,641 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)