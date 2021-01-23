Bengal reports 410 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:44 IST
West Bengal's COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,67,714 on Saturday as 410 more people testedpositive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushedthe state's coronavirus death toll to 10,107, a healthbulletin said.

As many as 474 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.09 per cent, it said.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest numberof new cases at 128, followed by Kolkata (89).

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts reported thehighest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed byHowrah (two) and South 24 Parganas and Nadia (one each), itsaid.

The state now has 6,396 active cases, while 5,51,211people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested 78.08 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 28,242 in the last 24 hours.

