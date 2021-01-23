PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4992 4907 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886852 878232 7147------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16817 16724 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216976 213493 1077------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259766 255741 1476------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20686 20226 333------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 296326 287677 3609------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3363 3354 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 633739 621060 10799------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52867 51233 761------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 258687 249352 4375------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267075 262507 3009------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57189 55745 959------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123946 120914 1929------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118232 116293 1061------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 935478 915924 12193------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 884242 808377 3587------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9673 9476 129------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 253405 245309 3786------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2006354 1910521 50740------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28970 28405 369------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13723 13449 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4349 4284 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12076 11742 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334150 330962 1904------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38830 37884 644------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 171733 163887 5553------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316485 310279 2758------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6068 5802 132------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 834171 816878 12309------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293056 287899 1588------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33338 32888 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95586 90942 1629 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 598445 582506 8609------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 567714 551211 10107------------------------------------------------------------Total 10655068 10315629 153307------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14591 15578 150------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh as the states have not released their health bulletins yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,39,684 and the death toll at to 1,53,184. The ministry said that 1,03,00,383 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)