Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:24 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4992 4907 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886852 878232 7147------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16817 16724 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216976 213493 1077------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259766 255741 1476------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20686 20226 333------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 296326 287677 3609------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3363 3354 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 633739 621060 10799------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52867 51233 761------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 258687 249352 4375------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267075 262507 3009------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57189 55745 959------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123946 120914 1929------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118232 116293 1061------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 935478 915924 12193------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 884242 808377 3587------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9673 9476 129------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 253405 245309 3786------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2006354 1910521 50740------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28970 28405 369------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13723 13449 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4349 4284 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12076 11742 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334150 330962 1904------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38830 37884 644------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 171733 163887 5553------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316485 310279 2758------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6068 5802 132------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 834171 816878 12309------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293056 287899 1588------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33338 32888 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95586 90942 1629 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 598445 582506 8609------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 567714 551211 10107------------------------------------------------------------Total 10655068 10315629 153307------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14591 15578 150------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh as the states have not released their health bulletins yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,39,684 and the death toll at to 1,53,184. The ministry said that 1,03,00,383 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021